BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and the head of the state police say they’ll announce “a series of reforms to policies and procedures” after the agency was rocked by an overtime scandal and other recent issues.

The governor’s office says Baker will join Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin and other officials for the announcement at a Statehouse news conference at 1 p.m. Monday. It was not immediately known what reforms would be in store for the department.

An internal audit last month uncovered cases in which troopers may have been paid overtime for shifts never worked in 2016. Nine troopers have since retired and nine others are suspended without pay.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has launched a criminal investigation and has called on the Republican governor to show more leadership on issues plaguing the state police.

Other scandals have surfaced in recent weeks within the agency.

Trooper Matthew Sheehan is under investigation for racist and profane comments he allegedly made on a website.

Also last month, state police dispatcher Carla Grant was placed on leave after she was accused of sharing sensitive information about investigations on social media.

Gilpin was sworn in as Massachusetts State Police colonel in November, after yet another scandal rocked the Massachusetts State Police.

Gilpin’s appointment came after the retirements of Colonel Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes amid claims that a trooper was told to change a report so the daughter of Dudley District Judge Timothy Bibaud could avoid embarrassment.

Alli Bibaud, the judge’s daughter, was arrested on drug charges. McKeon later admitted to ordering changes be made to the report.

