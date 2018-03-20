FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Duty status hearings will be scheduled for 19 state troopers involved in an overtime scandal, Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry A. Gilpin confirmed Tuesday.

The action stems from the results on an internal audit of overtime paid to troopers on the Mass Pike for shifts they didn’t work. The results of the audit, which began last year, have been forwarded to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for investigation, Gilpin told reporters during a press conference Tuesday morning.

“We will seek to determine whether policies, rules of the state police were violated and if criminal charges are warranted,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin, who called the matter “very disheartening,” said the department began a months-long internal audit involving members of Troop E, who oversee the Massachusetts Turnpike and the tunnel systems.

That audit, which examined payments for payments of overtime paid to personnel for traffic patrols on the Mass Pike, “uncovered apparent discrepancies for overtime paid and actual time worked,” Gilpin said.

The audit has since been expanded to include a departmental review of overtime worked by all members of the Massachusetts State Police, Gilpin said.

“That’s why we’ve expanded it to go Commonwealth-wide, and we’re looking at all of the overtime patrols to make sure that this does not happen again,” she said.

After the initial audit, one trooper was suspended without pay “as the result of a separate matter under investigation,” and another “retired upon completion” of the audit, Gilpin said.

Gilpin said the goal is to have the public’s trust in the agency, which has core values of integrity, honesty and accountability, she said.

“For us to fulfill our agency as a police agency, we must have public trust,” Gilpin said.

Daniel Bennett, secretary of the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, called the internal audit by the state police “meticulous” and the results “will make the state police a better organization.”

In a statement, Lizzy Guyton, communications director for Gov. Charlie Baker, said the governor “commends Colonel Gilpin for conducting a thorough investigation.”

Baker “expects those who violated the public’s trust to face serious penalties. The Baker-Polito Administration looks forward to the Attorney General’s review of the findings,” Guyton said.