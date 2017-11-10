Mass. State Police Col. Richard McKeon Retires Amid Scandal

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon will retire amid claims that a trooper was told to change a report after the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

In a letter addressed to State Police colleagues on Friday, McKeon said he will retire effective November 17.

Part of our code of honor is understanding when your own personal ambition detracts from the greater good of our mission. I have today decided that putting the greater good of the Massachusetts State Police first, necessitates my decision to retire after 35 years of proud service. I am honored to have served as your Superintendent and grateful for the honor of working with you. I am also thankful to the Governor and the Secretary of Public Safety and Security for the privilege of serving in this position.

Earlier this week, two troopers sued State Police after he said he was ordered to alter a police report so the daughter of Dudley District Judge Timothy Bibaud could avoid embarrassment.

Alli Bibaud, the judge’s daughter, was arrested on drug charges.

McKeon admitted to ordering changes be made to the report, but State Police said it was an acceptable practice for supervisors to edit reports.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said in a statement that he is thankful for McKeon’s service.

“The Governor believes that Colonel McKeon made a mistake by getting involved in the Bibaud case and has ordered the State Police to examine procedures for the review of arrest reports,” spokesman Lizzy Guyton said. “Governor Baker recognizes the motivation to protect those with substance use disorders from potentially embarrassing information contained in their public records and expects the courts to hold the defendant accountable for all charges stemming from this incident.”