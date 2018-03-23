BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police dispatcher is off the job, accused of sharing sensitive information about investigations on social media.

Police say Carla Grant posted information on Facebook about a deadly crash on Route 24 in Avon.

The dispatcher allegedly blamed the person who died for the crash.

That victim’s father was furious and called police.

Investigators are also looking into comments Grant may have posted about other cases.

She is on leave while the department investigates.