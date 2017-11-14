Second In Command Of Mass. State Police Retires Amid Scandal

BOSTON (CBS) — Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes retired on Tuesday after a 31-year-long career.

He retirement comes shortly after Colonel Richard McKeon retired amid claims that a trooper was told to change a report after the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

Last week, two troopers sued State Police after he said he was ordered to alter a police report so the daughter of Dudley District Judge Timothy Bibaud could avoid embarrassment.

Alli Bibaud, the judge’s daughter, was arrested on drug charges.

McKeon admitted to ordering changes be made to the report, but State Police said it was an acceptable practice for supervisors to edit reports.

“Traditionally, when a Colonel/Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police leaves his or her position, the Deputy Superintendent resigns as well to allow a new Colonel to select a second-in-command of his or her own choosing,” said Mass. State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio.

“Deputy Superintendent Hughes served honorably in numerous postings, including nearly 20 years in the Gang Unit, an important period at the State Police Academy, and several years as a deputy commander in the Division of Investigative Services.”