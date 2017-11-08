WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
ELECTION RESULTS: Boston | Framingham | Lawrence | Other Races

State Trooper Sues Over Altered Arrest Report For Judge’s Daughter

Filed Under: Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Ryan Sceviour

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts state trooper who claims he was ordered to alter a police report for the daughter of a judge to avoid embarrassing them is suing the agency.

The suit filed Tuesday in federal court says Trooper Ryan Sceviour responded to a car crash the evening of Oct. 16 in Worcester. He arrested the female driver after she allegedly failed field sobriety tests. The suit says she also indicated she had a heroin addiction.

The lawsuit says the woman is the daughter of a Massachusetts judge. Sceviour claims he was disciplined at state police barracks days after the arrest and ordered to remove references to the judge from the report.

“The trooper said to (a Major),’This is morally corrupt, it’s completely wrong.  This would not be happening if this was not the daughter of a judge,’ and the Major said, ‘You are right. I agree with you,'” Sceviour’s attorney, Leonard Kesten, told WBZ-TV.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told WBZ Sceviour was wrong to include comments that weren’t relevant to the woman’s arrest.

“Supervisory members of the State Police, up to and including the Colonel, may review any report and have the responsibility to order any appropriate revisions. In the report in question, the revision consisted only of removal of a sensationalistic, directly-quoted statement by the defendant, which made no contribution to proving the elements of the crimes with which she was charged,” Procopio said.

“Inclusion of an unnecessary sensationalistic statement does not meet the report-writing standards required by the department. The revised report – which is clearly marked as having been revised –includes all observations made by troopers, all descriptions of physical evidence found in the defendant’s possession, and summaries of statements made by the defendant relative to her possession and use of heroin, all of which constitute clear evidence against her. Furthermore, both versions of the report were submitted to the court. The removal of the inflammatory and unnecessary quotation did not change the substance of the trooper’s narrative, did not remove any elements of probable cause from the report, and, most importantly, had no impact on the charges against the defendant.”

The suit seeks damages.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

