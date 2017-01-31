Weather Alert: Tuesday Night Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

PBS Awaits Trump's Impact On Funding For Public BroadcastingPBS is waiting, but not quietly, to see what the Trump administration's impact on public broadcasting and its federal funding may be.
Medford Man Arrested In Robbery Of Chipotle With Hypodermic NeedlePolice say Horani robbed the Chipotle on Newport Avenue around 5:39 p.m. last Tuesday, threatening to stab the cashier with the needle before fleeing.
Several Manholes Explode Overnight In BrocktonSeveral manholes exploded early Monday morning in Brockton.
Keller @ Large: Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. By Reading His Last SpeechIf you want to honor this day, you might consider gathering the kids together and reading them Dr. King’s last public words, his speech in Memphis the night before he was murdered.
Man Stabbed At Stoughton Home Of UMass Boston ChancellorThe young man was taken to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries.
Lawrence Men Arrested With Fighting RoostersAn initial investigation by police revealed the roosters had participated in a New Jersey cockfight.

Boomer: Bit Of A Wake Up Call For Patriots Offense Not A Bad ThingBoomer Esiason joined Toucher & Rich to look ahead to Sunday's Patriots-Steelers AFC Championship game, and said
Patriots Open As Oddsmakers' Favorite Over SteelersThe game is expected to be a high scoring affair.
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Calls Patriots 'A--holes,' Expresses Frustration At NFL's SchedulingCall it "Spygate 2.0." But this time, the Patriots are merely bystanders.
Patriots To Face Steelers In AFC Championship GameThe Steelers beat the Chiefs, 18-16, Sunday night in Kansas City.
Robb: Isaiah Thomas Denies Family Trash Talk Accusation From Dennis SchroderThe allegation by Schroder stole some of the headlines from Thomas, who scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter during a thrilling a 103-101 victory in Atlanta.
Kalman: Time To Credit Bruins’ Defense Corps For Exceeding ExpectationsThe Bruins’ defense has become reason No. 1 they’re in the thick of the playoff race and currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Phantom Gourmet: Comella's In Bedford & 12 Other LocationsHow can you feed a whole lot of people, a whole lot of Italian food, without leaving a hole in your wallet? It's actually quite simple. You just go to Comella's.
Boston's Best Indoor PlaygroundsThere are plenty of great indoor play places to spend the day with the kids in the Boston area when you can’t be outside.
Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoLuckily you can achieve restaurant like quality meals for a fraction of the price in the comfort of your own home with these simple recipes.

Massarotti: Patriots Can't Let Golden Opportunity For Fifth Super Bowl Slip AwayAnother Lombardi Trophy is right there for Brady, Belichick and the Patriots.
Jay Talking At The Auto ShowCheck out the car-candy.
Jay Talking: Social Media ToneIs cyber-malevolence getting worse?

