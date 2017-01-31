WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Latest News

What's Up This Weekend: January 27-29Did somebody say Chocolate Festival? We must have been hungry while compiling this week’s roundup of fun activities in and around Boston, because we ended up with a special Food & Drink version of What’s Up This Weekend.
Marathon Bombing Survivor Surprises Rescuer With 'Hero Award'A man who came to the rescue of a marathon bombing survivor attended a special event Wednesday night only to learn he was the one being honored.
Walsh: Trump's Plan A 'Direct Attack On Boston's People'Boston Mayor Marty Walsh denounced President Trump's plan to strip funding for sanctuary cities.
Women On Alert After String Of Attacks In QuincyWomen in Quincy are learning to defend themselves after a string of robberies.
Families Fight For Nursing Care As House Approves Pay Raise For Legislative LeadersMass. lawmakers gave themselves a raise while nurses who care for severely disabled children have been fighting for a pay hike for years.
Somerville Mayor Responds To Trump's Immigration PlanPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that paves the way to strip so-called "sanctuary cities" of federal funding.

Latest Sports

Thomas, Crowder Push Celtics Past Rockets, 120-109Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 120-109 on Wednesday night.
Red Sox Sign Drew Pomeranz, Avoid Salary ArbitrationThe Red Sox avoided arbitration with Drew Pomeranz by signing the left-hander to a one-year deal.
A Brief History Of Why Roger Goodell Won't Be 'Honored' To Give Tom Brady A Super Bowl TrophyOutside of New England, the story may be somewhat convoluted. "Isn't everybody up there just acting like a giant bunch of babies?"Well, here's a brief history lesson.
Carl Cheffers Named Referee For Super Bowl LI Between Patriots And FalconsNFL referee Carl Cheffers will officiate the first Super Bowl of his career when the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.
Boston Celtics To Put GE Logo On Uniforms Next SeasonThe team said Wednesday it has a three-year deal that makes the company its exclusive data analytics partner.
Roger Goodell: 'It Would Be An Honor' To Hand Tom Brady The Lombardi TrophyGoodell finally said how he would feel if he had to hand the Lombardi Trophy over to Tom Brady.

Eat.See.Play

What's Up This Weekend: January 27-29Did somebody say Chocolate Festival? We must have been hungry while compiling this week’s roundup of fun activities in and around Boston, because we ended up with a special Food & Drink version of What’s Up This Weekend.
Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Asian RestaurantsChinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai. Asian fare is everywhere, and these are the 8 Greatest places to get a taste of the Far East, stateside.
Boston's Best Comedy Shows In Spring 2017Bostonians love to laugh - and as Winter lingers on and Spring seems so close but so far away, that is when they not only love to but need to laugh. Fortunately, the city has some great comedy clubs and theaters where both young, up-and-coming talent as well as veteran comedians can make Bostonians do just that. Here are just five of Boston's Best Comedy Shows to see in and just before the start of Spring 2017.

CBS Boston Blogs

A Long January Thaw Comes To An End...Will Snow Follow?Our long January thaw is coming to an end. Now that colder air is moving in, will it bring snow along for the ride?
Jay Talking: Winter Hiking On The White Mountain Cascade Brook TrailThe Cascade Brook Trail follows a beautiful brook and at the top of the trail is a big payoff in the form of a spectacular view. See it.
Weather Alert: Complex Nor'easter On The WayThis one is truly all about location, location, location.

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia