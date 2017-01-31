Latest News

Electrical Short Causes East Boston Apartment Building FireNo injuries were reported, but the 11 adults and one child living there were driven from their homes.
Resident Found Dead After Lynn Apartment Building FireFire investigators in Lynn are looking into the cause of a deadly fire overnight.
Keller @ Large: Rep. Joe Kennedy III On How Democrats Should Deal With Trump AdministrationRep. Joe Kennedy III told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller this week that Democrats have to fight back on issues of people's identity and dignity, but not on every single issue.
Thousands Pack Copley Square For Immigration RallyA protest against President Donald Trump's anti-immigration orders was held Sunday afternoon at Boston's Copley Square.
Boston Federal Judge Blocks Trump Immigration PlanFederal judges ruled in favor of the Massachusetts ACLU to essentially stop President Donald Trump's immigration order being carried out at Logan Airport.
Driver Killed After Pickup Truck Loses Control In NortonAuthorities say a man was killed in Norton after his pickup truck rolled over.

Latest Sports

Robb: Would A Nikola Vucevic Trade Make Sense for Celtics?Nikola Vucevic is perhaps the Magic’s most movable contract in the frontcourt.
Fan Guide To Super Bowl LI In HoustonThe Patriots and Falcons will square off in Houston on Super Bowl Sunday, but for fans making the trip to the Lone Star State there is plenty going on besides just the big game.
Celtics Earn Overtime Victory Against BucksIsaiah Thomas scored 37 points and Jae Crowder added 20 as the Boston Celtics hand the Milwaukee Bucks a 112-108 overtime loss.
No Relation: Patriots Fan Named 'Brady Goodell' Turns HeadsA Kingston resident named Brady Goodell told WBZ-TV that in the DeflateGate era, his name is quite the conversation starter.
Super Bowl Trophy Arrives In Houston, Courtesy Of Vince WilforkThe trophy that New England Patriots players hope to get their hands on Super Bowl Sunday arrived in Houston, delivered by a familiar face.
Celtics @ 7: Is Focus On Offense Setting Team's Defense Back?The Celtics have won two straight to move back to 10 games over .500 after a 3-game skid, but their defense remains a concern.

Eat.See.Play

Fan Guide To Super Bowl LI In HoustonThe Patriots and Falcons will square off in Houston on Super Bowl Sunday, but for fans making the trip to the Lone Star State there is plenty going on besides just the big game.
Phantom Gourmet: Casa Verde In Jamaica PlainIt doesn't have to be Taco Tuesday to get an affordable Mexican hand held treat in your belly. At Casa Verde, the tacos are tasty any day of the week.
What's Up This Weekend: January 27-29Did somebody say Chocolate Festival? We must have been hungry while compiling this week’s roundup of fun activities in and around Boston, because we ended up with a special Food & Drink version of What’s Up This Weekend.

CBS Boston Blogs

Kalman: Win Over Penguins Sets Bruins' Emotional Template For Success In Second HalfThe Bruins head into the All-Star break on their first two-game winning streak since late December.
Jay Talking Travel: Italy - Santa Lucia Railway StationWelcome to Venice, perhaps the most magical city in the world.
Robb: Marcus Smart Shows Maturity In Response To BenchingIn the wake of an outburst on the Celtics bench Tuesday night, Marcus Smart did not start Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets at the TD Garden.

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia