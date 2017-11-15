Kerry Gilpin Named New Head Of Mass State Police

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker has sworn in the new Superintendent and Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police.

Col. Kerry Gilpin, formerly the Deputy Division Commander of the Division of Standards and Training and a 23-year State Police veteran, took over the job effective immediately Wednesday.

“Whether working to protect public safety from internal threats such as the terrible scourge of opioids or from those seeking to attack us from outside our borders, the role of the Massachusetts has never been more important than it is today,” Col. Gilpin said in a release. “I am honored to lead this great organization forward and look forward to carrying out this vital mission in close collaboration with our local and federal partners.”

Her appointment comes after the retirements of Colonel Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes amid claims that a trooper was told to change a report so the daughter of Dudley District Judge Timothy Bibaud could avoid embarrassment.

Alli Bibaud, the judge’s daughter, was arrested on drug charges. McKeon admitted to ordering changes be made to the report.

Gov. Baker said he had the “utmost confidence” in Col. Gilpin.

“Colonel Gilpin brings decades of experience and knowledge to her post, with a deep understanding of the state police force at every level,” the governor said in a release. “I thank Colonel Gilpin for her dedication and willingness to serve the Commonwealth in this important position, and look forward to working with her to protect our communities.”

The Hampden native also recently worked on a team project to reduce opioid deaths as part of Harvard University’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative.