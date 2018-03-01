BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper is reportedly under investigation for racist and profane comments he allegedly made on a website.

According to a report in The Boston Globe, Trooper Matthew Sheehan allegedly wrote the comments on a website called MassCops using the screen name “Big Irish.”

The newspaper referenced a July 2012 posting about a fatal police shooting in Worcester, in which a trooper killed a man who allegedly drove at him.

“Note to [expletive] scumbags!” wrote “Big Irish.” “‘You try and run us over and you will die!!!! Good shoot ALL DAY LONG!!!!!!!” the Globe reported.

State Police spokesman David Procopio told WBZ-TV that the department has launched an internal investigation into Sheehan.

“The tone and nature of these posts are repugnant and clearly do not reflect the values, ideals and opinions of the Massachusetts State Police,” Procopio said. “Trooper Sheehan is currently on a standard administrative leave as the result of his role in a shooting incident on Saturday.”

Sheehan was involved in Saturday’s incident on Interstate 93 when a large group of ATV riders stormed the highway in Dorchester.

According to the Globe, Sheehan fired his rifle during the incident.

“The Department will hold an internal hearing on Friday to determine his duty status while the investigation is conducted,” Procopio said. “Depending on the outcome of that hearing, Trooper Sheehan faces a potential change in his duty status for the duration of the investigation, up to and including being suspended without pay. When the investigation is completed, the Department will take further action as warranted by the results.”

When asked about Sheehan during a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the vulgar online comments “have no place” in law enforcement or society.

“The fact that those posts and the vulgarity of them date back five, six, seven years, this is not an isolated incident,” Baker said. “This is an ongoing collection of thoughts and comments that have no place in law enforcement, no place in public discussion, no place in our community period.”

“The state police has a code of conduct, it’s a good code of conduct and I would argue that the vast majority of the men and women who serve in the State Police uphold and honor that conduct,” Baker said. “If those posts were issued by someone who’s a member of the State Police, they are clearly a violation of code of conduct and he or she should be fired.”