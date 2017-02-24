Former Neighbor Of Wanted Peabody Murder Suspect ‘Shocked’ By Actions

PEABODY (CBS) – A man wanted in connection with a gruesome Peabody double murder continues to evade police, and a former neighbor of the suspect says she doesn’t think he will turn himself in anytime soon.

Police continue searching for Wes Doughty, wanted for the murders of Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor inside a home on Farm Ave. in Peabody on Saturday.

Michael Hebb was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder. But Doughty remains on the run.

Police believe Doughty carjacked a Middleton man on Wednesday night. The two rode around in Ken Metz’s car for about three hours, with Doughty allegedly driving drunk.

Massachusetts State Police said the last confirmed sighting of Doughty was at Hollywood Liquors on Tremont Street in Boston. Police said Doughty may still be driving a grey 2006 Honda Accord.

A former neighbor of Doughty’s spoke with WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler on Friday.

The woman, who did not want to show her face or share her name, said she and Doughty were neighbors for years.

“I’m shocked. I’m just shocked over the whole thing,” the woman said.

According to the woman, someones else took Doughty in growing up because “he didn’t have the greatest of childhoods.”

“He was a nice kid. I used to see him walking the dog all the time. He helped my dad a lot,” the woman said.

The neighborhood where the woman said Doughty lived is just up the road from Hailey’s Restaurant. That is the restaurant where Doughty allegedly carjacked Metz on Wednesday night.

Doughty’s former neighbor said she also knew Greenlaw, one of the two people killed in the Farm Ave. home. The woman did not, however, know how Doughty and Greenlaw were connected.

“I still can’t believe it. I’m saddened by the whole thing,” said Doughty.

“I don’t think this ever would have happened if drugs weren’t involved.”

The woman said she hopes the sad story will soon come to an end.

“I would like to see him turn himself in,” she told WBZ-TV. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”