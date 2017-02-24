WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Former Neighbor Of Wanted Peabody Murder Suspect ‘Shocked’ By Actions

February 24, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Jennifer O'Connor, Mark Greenlaw, Michael Hebb, Peabody Murders, Wes Doughty

PEABODY (CBS) – A man wanted in connection with a gruesome Peabody double murder continues to evade police, and a former neighbor of the suspect says she doesn’t think he will turn himself in anytime soon.

Police continue searching for Wes Doughty, wanted for the murders of Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor inside a home on Farm Ave. in Peabody on Saturday.

Michael Hebb was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder. But Doughty remains on the run.

Police believe Doughty carjacked a Middleton man on Wednesday night. The two rode around in Ken Metz’s car for about three hours, with Doughty allegedly driving drunk.

Massachusetts State Police said the last confirmed sighting of Doughty was at Hollywood Liquors on Tremont Street in Boston. Police said Doughty may still be driving a grey 2006 Honda Accord.

A neighbor of Wes Doughty, who did not want to be identified, talks about the murder suspect. (WBZ-TV)

A neighbor of Wes Doughty, who did not want to be identified, talks about the murder suspect. (WBZ-TV)

A former neighbor of Doughty’s spoke with WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler on Friday.

The woman, who did not want to show her face or share her name, said she and Doughty were neighbors for years.

“I’m shocked. I’m just shocked over the whole thing,” the woman said.

According to the woman, someones else took Doughty in growing up because “he didn’t have the greatest of childhoods.”

“He was a nice kid. I used to see him walking the dog all the time. He helped my dad a lot,” the woman said.

The neighborhood where the woman said Doughty lived is just up the road from Hailey’s Restaurant. That is the restaurant where Doughty allegedly carjacked Metz on Wednesday night.

A wanted poster for Peabody murder suspect Wes Doughty. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

A wanted poster for Peabody murder suspect Wes Doughty. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Doughty’s former neighbor said she also knew Greenlaw, one of the two people killed in the Farm Ave. home. The woman did not, however, know how Doughty and Greenlaw were connected.

“I still can’t believe it. I’m saddened by the whole thing,” said Doughty.

“I don’t think this ever would have happened if drugs weren’t involved.”

The woman said she hopes the sad story will soon come to an end.

“I would like to see him turn himself in,” she told WBZ-TV. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia