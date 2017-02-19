Multiple Bodies Found In Basement Of Peabody Home

PEABODY (CBS) — Multiple people were found dead in the basement of a Peabody home, Essex District Attorney Jon Blodgett said Sunday.
Blodgett told reporters that a woman ran from the home on Farm Avenue Saturday night, flagging down police and telling them that a crime had been committed there.
Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that police found several body parts and a bloody crime scene.
Blodgett said there was an active homicide investigation, and that x-ray equipment and K-9 units were being brought to the scene.
Sources also told Fiandaca that police had made drug and gun-related arrests at the home in the past.