‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted In Connection With Peabody Double Murder

February 21, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Michael Hebb, Peabody, Peabody murder, Wes Doughty

PEABODY (CBS) – The public is being warned to be on the lookout for a second suspect wanted in connection to the gruesome murder of two people inside a Peabody home.

A “be on the lookout” was issued Tuesday afternoon for Wes Doughty, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

suspect3 Armed And Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Connection With Peabody Double Murder

The public is warned not to approach Doughty if they encounter him. Instead, anyone who sees him should immediately call 911 or contact Massachusetts State police at 1-800-KAPTURE.

Michael Hebb of Peabody, was previously charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40. He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

