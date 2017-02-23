Peabody Double Murder Suspect Involved In Middleton Carjacking, Police Say

PEABODY (CBS) – Peabody police believe the suspect they are looking for in a carjacking Wednesday night in Middleton is Peabody double murder suspect Wes Doughty.
Police told WBZ-TV Doughty was armed with a knife when he took a driver and his gray 2006 Honda Accord at Hailey’s restaurant in Middleton around 7 p.m.
According to the Essex District Attorney’s office, the victim escaped on Tremont Street in Boston about three hours later when Doughty stopped to go into Hollywood Liquors.
The victim was not hurt. He is now talking to Boston police. Doughty is still on the run.
Investigators say he and Michael Hebb shot and killed Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40, last weekend in Peabody.
Hebb was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the case. He is being held without bail.