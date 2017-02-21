WBZ4[1]
Police Search For Second Suspect In Peabody Double Murder

February 21, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Jennifer O'Connor, Mark Greenlaw, Michael Hebb, Murder, Peabody

PEABODY (CBS) — The search is underway for the second suspect in the brutal murders of a couple in the basement of a Peabody home.

Police arrested another man, 45-year-old Michael Hebb of Peabody, in the deaths of Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40, but said a second suspect is still on the loose.

Michael Hebb, one suspect arrested in a Peabody double murder (WBZ)

Michael Hebb, one suspect arrested in a Peabody double murder (WBZ)

Hebb is due to be arraigned in Peabody District Court Tuesday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Law enforcement sources told WBZ-TV that Greenlaw and O’Connor were found shot to death and dismembered, their bodies wrapped in rugs and plastic in the basement of a Farm Avenue home.

Peabody murder victims Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O'Connor (WBZ)

Peabody murder victims Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor (WBZ)

Jennifer’s father, Ed O’Connor, told WBZ-TV that his daughter suffered many medical problems throughout her life, and says that all the medication she was prescribed led her to drugs and alcohol–and acquaintances with the wrong people.

“She was my daughter, we did what we had to do, and it just wasn’t enough,” said Ed O’Connor.

Jennifer O’Connor (WBZ-TV)

Jennifer O’Connor (WBZ-TV)

At age 5, Jennifer was diagnosed with leukemia. At 15, she had a stroke, and 10 years ago, she was in a coma for weeks because of a flesh-eating bacteria.

“Because of all the issues Jen has had, we have mourned her several times, so it’s just a continuation of the mourning process,” said Ed. “It’s been tough, it’s really been tough.”

Authorities were alerted to the gruesome scene of O’Connnor and Greenlaw’s murders Saturday night, after a woman who ran from the house flagged down a driver and reported the murders to Massachusetts State Police.

The home where Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O'Connor were found dead over the weekend. (Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

The home where Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor were found dead over the weekend. (Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Investigators wondered for a while whether there were more bodies inside the home, bringing in a K9 unit and cadaver dog. Sources told WBZ-TV that there were body parts at the scene, but investigators said only that they were awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office.

Essex District Attorney Jon Blodgett said the home was known to police.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

