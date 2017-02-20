Victims Identified In Gruesome Peabody Double Murder

PEABODY (CBS) — The two people found dead at a grisly crime scene in the basement of a home over the weekend were identified by the Essex District Attorney’s office Monday morning.

Authorities said Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 39, were dating and thought to have been living together at the Farm Avenue home.

Law enforcement sources told WBZ-TV that Greenlaw and O’Connor were found shot to death, their bodies wrapped in rugs and plastic.

Police also confirmed Monday morning that they were searching for two suspects in the murder. Those suspects were possibly driving a grey 1992 Acura that was stolen in Middleton, and police said they may be armed.

No information was released about the suspects, but authorities said the suspects and victims all knew one another and said they believe the murder was not a random act.

Authorities in #Peabody are looking for two suspects in this double murder. The parties all knew each other. The public is not in danger. pic.twitter.com/YBL5mFjo0r — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) February 20, 2017

Police first discovered the gruesome scene Saturday night, when a woman scrambled from the house and flagged down a car. The driver took her to the State Police Barracks in Danvers, alerting authorities that the crime had happened.

“We did discover a body in the cellar, so at that point we backed out, worked with the Essex District Attorney’s office to obtain some search warrants,” said Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.

The victims’ remains were taken from the scene by the medical examiner’s office Sunday afternoon. For a while, investigators wondered if there were more bodies inside.

“We’ve had K9 units here, a cadaver dog,” said Essex District Attorney Jon Blodgett.

Sources also tell WBZ-TV there were body parts at the murder scene, but investigators would only say they were awaiting word on that from the medical examiner’s office.

Neighbors waited for an arrest or arrests to be made.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” said neighbor Stanley Pikul. “With all the police and the media around … well I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of it.”

The home was known to Peabody Police, who said the murders were not a random act.

“There’s been activity here before which necessitated the police department’s response,” said Blodgett.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports