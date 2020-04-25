



BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday was not a very active day for the New England Patriots. Business picked up on Friday. But when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft, Saturday will be the busiest day yet for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

New England enters Saturday possessing six picks for the day, including four picks in the sixth round.

Of course, it’s basically a guarantee that Belichick will be trading some more picks, moving up, down and into next year. Belichick already made a trade out of the first round, before moving up three times later in the second day of the draft. But the Patriots will be making picks on Saturday, and we’ll be keeping track of them all day long, right here in the live blog.

The fourth round begins with pick No. 107 at 12 p.m. ET. Here are the picks the Patriots are scheduled to make:

Fifth round, No. 159 overall Sixth round, No. 195 overall

Sixth round, No. 204 overall

Sixth round, No. 212 overall

Sixth round, No. 213 overall Seventh round, No. 230 overall

The Patriots enter the day without having made any picks at quarterback, receiver, defensive line, or kicker, so expect some (or all?) of those needs to be addressed. Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio made it sound like the team will be eyeing a quarterback on Saturday.

“We’re going to have a third quarterback on our roster,” he said Friday night. “How he gets here is to be determined.”

So that’s what is to come. As far as what’s been done already, here are the players picked by the Patriots thus far.

First round: Pick traded

Second round, No. 37 overall: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II)

Second round, No. 60 overall: Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

Third round, No. 87 overall: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

Third round, No. 91 overall: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Third round, No. 101 overall: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech