What Josh Uche Had To Say After Being Drafted By PatriotsThe Patriots drafted Josh Uche with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Michigan linebacker already has a pretty good feel for the Patriots defense.

Patriots Select Tight End Devin Asiasi Out Of UCLA With 91st Overall PickThe Patriots finished off their work in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting tight end Devin Asiasi out of UCLA with the 91st overall pick.

Patriots Draft Alabama Linebacker Anfernee Jennings With Pick No. 87The Patriots are loading up on defense at the NFL Draft, taking players for that side of the ball with their first three picks.

A.J. Dillon Drafted By Packers In Second Round Of 2020 NFL DraftA.J. Dillon ran wild at Boston College the last three years, and now he'll look to do the same in the NFL. Dillon was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round Friday night.

Patriots Draft Linebacker Josh Uche From Michigan In Second RoundWith their second selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots picked linebacker Josh Uche out of Michigan.