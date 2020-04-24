BOSTON (CBS) — With their second selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots picked linebacker Josh Uche out of Michigan.
The Patriots had been set to make their second pick at No. 71 overall, but they traded up to take the Raven’s pick at No. 60. The Patriots acquired picks No. 60 and No. 129 from Baltimore in exchange for picks No. 71 and No. 98.
At 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, Uche is a versatile linebacker, though he didn’t start a game for the Wolverines until his senior season. Despite that, he had seven sacks as a junior. In his senior season, he recorded 8.5 sacks and 35 tackles (11.5 for a loss) while defending two passes and forcing two fumbles.
Uche was the second player selected by the Patriots, who traded their first-round pick on Thursday night and selected Division-II safety Kyle Dugger with the 37th overall pick to kick off their Friday night.
This year’s draft weekend figures to be a busy one, as the Patriots entered with 12 picks before adding another one with Thursday’s trade.