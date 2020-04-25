BOSTON (CBS) — After a busy Friday night at the draft, the Patriots got back to work on Saturday by addressing their big need at the kicker position.

And because the Patriots are the Patriots, they went with a unique choice, selecting Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall with the 159th pick.

The top kickers in the draft were considered by many to be Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia) and Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern), but the Patriots went off the baord with Rohrwasser.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Rohrwasser is a New York native who spent two years at URI before transferring to Marshall. He successfully kicked 18 of his 21 field goals last season, including going 2-for-2 on kicks of 50 yards or more and 5-for-6 in the 40-49-yard range. That was a major improvement after going 1-for-5 in 40-49 range in 2018.

He also hit 118 of 123 PATs in his career. He was the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019, the first time a kicker won the award since 2005.

CBS Sports had Rohrwasser ranked as the eighth-best kicker and 530th best prospect overall, yet he was the first kicker selected in the draft.

Big week ahead… ready for my opportunity. 33,40,40,51 and 60. pic.twitter.com/TsoPuNIFjS — Justin Rohrwasser (@Xjrowex16) April 22, 2020

Rohrwasser’s top moment came against Western Kentucky, when he was iced twice before drilling a 53-yard game-winner.

This is entire sequnce of @Xjrowex16’s 53yd career long, game-winning FG to win the Moonshine Throwdown The “bring it on”, the “ice in my veins”, the double icing, Tyson Helton losing his mind on the refs, Rohrwasser nailing the FG, & the kiss to the Herd crowd Amazing ending. pic.twitter.com/btPZ3iyq1o — Moonshine Throwdown (@MoonShineTD) October 27, 2019

The Patriots acquired this pick in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, with the Patriots sending Nos. 100, 139 and 172 in exchange for Nos. 91 and 159.

Rohrwasser joined safety Kyle Dugger, linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, and tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene as Patriots draftees thus far through the weekend.