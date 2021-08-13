CBSN Boston
Latest Videos
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For August 19Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Peabody Shaken By Third Earthquake In Less Than A MonthWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
WBZ News Update For August 19Body Inside Milford Storage Unit; Baker Considers State Worker Vaccine Mandate; VaxMillions Registration Deadline; 7-Day Forecast
Angell Animal Medical Center To Divert Some Emergency Services OvernightThe animal hospital in Boston says cases between 7 p.m. and 7a.m. may be transferred to other urgent care facilities due to veterinary staffing shortages.
Fourth VaxMillions Winners To Be Revealed Thursday As Deadline Nears For Final GiveawayWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Salem State Encourages Students To Get COVID Shot With Its Own Vaccine LotteryWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
It Happens Here: National Marine Life Center In Bourne Saving Stranded Seals, Getting Them Back In The WaterWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Indoor Masks Now Required In Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury On Martha's VineyardWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.