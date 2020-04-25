BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t draft a quarterback this week, but they did add a new QB to the squad by signing J’Mar Smith as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft’s conclusion.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.
The #Patriots are signing former Louisiana Tech QB J'Mar Smith, source said.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020
Bill Belichick confirmed that the Patriots have spoken with Smith, but the head coach declined to confirm anything until a contract gets signed.
Smith was a three-year starter at Louisiana Tech, completing 59.3 percent of his passes while thorwing 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He showed significant improvement last year, when he threw 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes for just shy of 3,000 yards.
He also rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns last year, bringing his collegiate career rushing touchdown total to 15.
The performance in 2019 was enough for Smith to win Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. (The Patriots also selected the C-USA Special Teams Player of the Year in kicker Justin Rohrwasser.)
Smith will join a quarterbacking depth chart that includes Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.