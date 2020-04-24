Patriots NFL Draft Live Blog: Bill Belichick Set To Make Six Picks On Day 3Saturday will be the busiest day by far for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Patriots Move Up To Draft Tight End Dalton Keene Late In Third RoundShortly before the end of the third round, the Patriots made a rare trade with the Jets to make one more pick before the end of the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

What Josh Uche Had To Say After Being Drafted By PatriotsThe Patriots drafted Josh Uche with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Michigan linebacker already has a pretty good feel for the Patriots defense.

Patriots Select Tight End Devin Asiasi Out Of UCLA With 91st Overall PickThe Patriots finished off their work in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting tight end Devin Asiasi out of UCLA with the 91st overall pick.

Patriots Draft Alabama Linebacker Anfernee Jennings With Pick No. 87The Patriots are loading up on defense at the NFL Draft, taking players for that side of the ball with their first three picks.