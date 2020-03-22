



BOSTON (CBS) – Coronavirus cases are now up to 646 in Massachusetts after 121 new positive tests, the Department of Public Health said on Sunday.

The spike of positive tests in recent days is partially the result of increased testing capabilities at a state level. As of Sunday, over 6,004 people have been tested.

“The reason that number is going to climb is because we’re testing more. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. And by the way, people are recovering at the same time people are coming on,” Baker said at a press conference.

So far, five coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Massachusetts.

On Friday, the DPH announced the first death in the state, a Suffolk County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. Saturday, it was announced that a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County who had a pre-existing condition died. Three more deaths, two men in their 70s and one man in his 90s, were announced Sunday.

In Massachusetts, 83 cases are through local transmission, 68 are travel-related, and 396 remain under investigation.

Middlesex County is still the area with the highest number of positive tests, with 199 cases.

There are 126 cases in Suffolk County, 75 in Norfolk County, 60 in Essex County, 23 in Berkshire County, 37 in Worcester County, 24 in Bristol County, 24 in Barnstable County, 25 in Plymouth County, 12 in Hampden County, 2 in Franklin County, 4 in Hampshire County and 34 that have not yet been determined.

The age breakdown is as follows: 18 cases in people under 19, 93 cases in people between 20-29, 112 cases in people between 30-39, 134 cases in people between 40-49, 119 cases in people between 50-59, 87 cases between 60-69, and 83 cases in people over 70.

Seventy-one people have been hospitalized.

Of the total cases, 99 are connected to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February.

There were 525 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Saturday.