BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said 112 new positive coronavirus tests brought the state total to 525 Saturday.
The recent spike in positive tests is partially the result of increased testing capabilities at a state level. So far, over 5,207 people have been tested.
On Friday, the DPH announced the first death in the state, a Suffolk County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
In Massachusetts, 69 cases are through local transmission, 53 are travel-related, and 306 remain under investigation.
Middlesex County remains the area with the highest number of positive tests, with 177 cases.
There are 108 cases in Suffolk County, 69 in Norfolk County, 41 in Essex County, 21 in Berkshire County, 24 in Worcester County, 14 in Bristol County, 11 in Barnstable County, 20 in Plymouth County, 9 in Hampden County, 2 in Franklin County, 2 in Hampshire County and 26 that have not yet been determined.
Sixty-one people have been hospitalized.
Of the total cases, 97 are connected to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February.
There were 413 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Friday.