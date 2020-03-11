CBSN BostonWatch Now

WEDNESDAY, March 11

Encore Casino begins taking temperature of guests and employees

• 2 Natick High School students among latest coronavirus cases

Hopkinton, Wayland close schools for cleaning after residents tested positive for coronavirus

TUESDAY, March 10

• Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declares State of Emergency

• Massachusetts DPH announces 51 new positive tests, bringing state total to 92

• Gov. Baker says public schools will have relief from attendance and school days requirements

• New rules announced for screening of Massachusetts nursing home visitors

• VA announces no visitors to be allowed at VA nursing homes, except for end of life patients.

Harvard, MIT, Tufts, Emerson, and Smith Colleges institute online learning, sending students home

• New Hampshire reports 1 new coronavirus case, bringing state total to 5

Stow teacher tests positive, 15 students quarantined

• Holyoke cancels its famous St. Patrick’s Parade

Ivy League cancels post-season basketball tournament

MONDAY, March 9

• Boston cancels St. Patrick’s Parade and Breakfast due to coronavirus

Arlington student tests positive for coronavirus, school closed for cleaning

• Massachusetts DPH announces 13 new positive tests, bringing state total to 41

• NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS close locker rooms to anybody other than players and essential personnel