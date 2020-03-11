WEDNESDAY, March 11
• Encore Casino begins taking temperature of guests and employees
• 2 Natick High School students among latest coronavirus cases
• Hopkinton, Wayland close schools for cleaning after residents tested positive for coronavirus
TUESDAY, March 10
• Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declares State of Emergency
• Massachusetts DPH announces 51 new positive tests, bringing state total to 92
• Gov. Baker says public schools will have relief from attendance and school days requirements
• New rules announced for screening of Massachusetts nursing home visitors
• VA announces no visitors to be allowed at VA nursing homes, except for end of life patients.
• Harvard, MIT, Tufts, Emerson, and Smith Colleges institute online learning, sending students home
• New Hampshire reports 1 new coronavirus case, bringing state total to 5
• Stow teacher tests positive, 15 students quarantined
• Holyoke cancels its famous St. Patrick’s Parade
• Ivy League cancels post-season basketball tournament
MONDAY, March 9
• Boston cancels St. Patrick’s Parade and Breakfast due to coronavirus
• Arlington student tests positive for coronavirus, school closed for cleaning
• Massachusetts DPH announces 13 new positive tests, bringing state total to 41
• NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS close locker rooms to anybody other than players and essential personnel