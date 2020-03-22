BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has had three more coronavirus deaths, the Massachusetts Public Health Department said Sunday afternoon.
This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts to five.
Two of the men were in their 70s. One lived in Hampden County and one lived in Berkshire County. The third victim was a Suffolk County man in his 90s. One of the men was reported to have an underlying health condition and all three men were in a higher-risk age group.
All three men were hospitalized for coronavirus.
This follows the first two cases – a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions and a Middlesex County woman in her 50s who also had a pre-existing condition.
Coronavirus cases are now up to 646 in Massachusetts after 121 new positive tests, the Department of Public Health said on Sunday. The spike of positive tests in recent days is partially the result of increased testing capabilities at a state level. As of Sunday, over 6,004 people have been tested.