BOSTON (CBS) — An man in his 80s became the first person in Massachusetts to die from a coronavirus-related illness, the Department of Public Health confirmed Friday.
The Suffolk County man was hospitalized and had underlying health issues that put him at a higher risk for COVID-19.
“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a press release. “We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 328 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.