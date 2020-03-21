Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A woman in her 50s from Middlesex County has become the second person in Massachusetts to die from a coronavirus-related illness, the Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Saturday. She had a pre-existing condition that made her more vulnerable.
The news comes a day after the DPH announced that a man in his 80s from Winthrop was the first person in Massachusetts to die from the coronavirus. The man had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, more than 5,200 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 525 people have tested positive.