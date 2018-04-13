YARMOUTH (CBS) – A candlelight vigil is planned on Saturday night to honor slain Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the 9/11 Memorial on the grounds of the Yarmouth Police Department.

“All are welcome and urged to attend as we express of love for Officer Gannon and his family as we grieve together as one,” the Yarmouth Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

The 32-year-old Gannon, a K9 officer, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills Thursday afternoon.

Gannon’s police dog, Nero, was wounded during the shooting.

Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, a career criminal, is charged with fatally shooting Gannon.