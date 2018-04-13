  • WBZ TVOn Air

Officer Sean Gannon, Yarmouth, Yarmouth Police Department

YARMOUTH (CBS) – A candlelight vigil is planned on Saturday night to honor slain Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the 9/11 Memorial on the grounds of the Yarmouth Police Department.

ypd Candlelight Vigil Planned To Honor Slain Yarmouth Police Officer

Black-and-purple bunting draped on Officer Sean Gannon’s Yarmouth Police cruiser following his line-of-duty death. (WBZ-TV)

“All are welcome and urged to attend as we express of love for Officer Gannon and his family as we grieve together as one,” the Yarmouth Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon.

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police – Facebook)

The 32-year-old Gannon, a K9 officer, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills Thursday afternoon.

Gannon’s police dog, Nero, was wounded during the shooting.

Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, a career criminal, is charged with fatally shooting Gannon.

