BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A Yarmouth police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot while serving a search warrant at a Barnstable home and the suspect remains barricaded inside the home.

The K9 officer was shot on Blueberry Lane in the Marstons Mills village of Barnstable. They were taken away in an ambulance.

Sources tell WBZ-TV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that the officer was shot in the head and suffered very serious injuries.

The suspect, who is being described as very dangerous, is still inside the home and is not in custody.

There is a massive police presence in the area of Blueberry Lane and nearby Lakeside Drive.

A SWAT team rolled into the neighborhood shortly after the officer was sent to the hospital.

Police did not provide further detail on the warrant the officer was trying to serve, other than to say that it was a multi-agency warrant search.

“If this can happen on Blueberry Lane in Marston Mills, it can happen anywhere,” WBZ Security Analyst Ed Davis said. “The officers are at risk no matter where they go or what they’re doing it’s just a very difficult situation.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local police departments are tweeting their thoughts and prayers for the wounded officer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Yarmouth Police Department. We hope the Officer is okay, and this scary situation can come to an end quickly and safely,” Acushnet Police Department tweeted.

