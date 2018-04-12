Breaking NewsPolice Officer Shot In Barnstable
Filed Under:Barnstable, Barnstable Police, Local TV, Marston's Mills, Officer Shot

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A Yarmouth police officer suffered serious injuries after being shot while serving a search warrant at a Barnstable home and the suspect remains barricaded inside the home.

The K9 officer was shot on Blueberry Lane in the Marstons Mills village of Barnstable. They were taken away in an ambulance.

Sources tell WBZ-TV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that the officer was shot in the head and suffered very serious injuries.

bpd Police Officer Shot, Seriously Wounded In Barnstable

A Barnstable Police cruiser outside the hospital where an injured officer was brought. (Photo credit: David Curran/SatelliteNewsService.com)

The suspect, who is being described as very dangerous, is still inside the home and is not in custody.

There is a massive police presence in the area of Blueberry Lane and nearby Lakeside Drive.

A SWAT team rolled into the neighborhood shortly after the officer was sent to the hospital.

Police did not provide further detail on the warrant the officer was trying to serve, other than to say that it was a multi-agency warrant search.

“If this can happen on Blueberry Lane in Marston Mills, it can happen anywhere,” WBZ Security Analyst Ed Davis said. “The officers are at risk no matter where they go or what they’re doing it’s just a very difficult situation.

barnstable Police Officer Shot, Seriously Wounded In Barnstable

An ambulance brings an officer to the hospital after they were shot in Barnstable. (Photo credit: David Curran/SatelliteNewsService.com)

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local police departments are tweeting their thoughts and prayers for the wounded officer.

hospital pic 1 Police Officer Shot, Seriously Wounded In Barnstable

The scene outside of Cape Cod Hospital. (Photo credit: Scott Vet)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Yarmouth Police Department. We hope the Officer is okay, and this scary situation can come to an end quickly and safely,” Acushnet Police Department tweeted.

Check back with CBS Boston for more details as they become available.

 

Comments
  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    April 12, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    GOD BE WITH THE OFFICER AND HIS FAMILY!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s