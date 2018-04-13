YARMOUTH (CBS) – Yarmouth Police say the K-9 wounded in the shooting that killed Officer Sean Gannon is “fighting to stay alive.”

Gannon and his K-9 partner Nero were shot as a group of police officers served an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills Thursday afternoon.

The gunman, identified by police as 29-year-old Tom Latanowich of Somerville, was captured after a standoff with police and charged with murder.

Gannon died. Nero spent the night at a veterinary specialist. The Yarmouth town administrator said the K-9 will have surgery Friday.

A police spokesperson said Nero “is still fighting to stay alive” and they’re asking that people please “pray for him.”