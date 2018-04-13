YARMOUTH (CBS) – Tributes to honor slain Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon are pouring in from across the country.

The Los Angeles Police Department, one of the largest police departments in the country, tweeted its support for Gannon and his K9 partner on Friday morning.

Yarmouth, Mass. Officer Sean Gannon and his partner, K9 Nero, were both shot yesterday while serving a warrant. Tragically, Officer Gannon died from his injuries & K9 Nero is in serious condition. Keep them in your thoughts & prayers. These heroes risk their lives for all of us! pic.twitter.com/l4nBNfYKjb — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 13, 2018

The Los Angeles Fire Department also tweeted: #LAFD sends our deepest condolences to @yarmouthpolice for their loss of Officer Sean Gannon. Our prayers remain with his partner, K9 Nero for a full recovery #RIP.”

New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O’Neill tweeted a tribute to Gannon, as well.

The entire #NYPD stands w/ @YarmouthPolice as they mourn today following the murder of PO Sean Gannon, 32, a K-9 officer on the force for 8 years. His dog, “Nero,” was seriously wounded, too. The partners were shot while helping @BarnstablePDMa & @MassStatePolice serve a warrant. pic.twitter.com/ATUQjHxBVc — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) April 13, 2018

The New York Police Department’s Chief of Special Operations, Harry J. Wedin, tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of @yarmouthpolice Officer Sean Gannon. Officer Gannon was tragically shot and killed and his #K9 partner ‘Nero’ was wounded while conducting a search warrant. #RIP.”

The U.S. Secret Service also tweeted their support and condolences for the family, friends and colleagues of Gannon.

The men and women of the Boston Field Office and the entire Secret Service send condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of fallen @yarmouthpolice Officer Sean Gannon. pic.twitter.com/iwbAy0isGk — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 13, 2018

The FBI field office in Boston also tweeted about Gannon on Friday morning: “The @yarmouthpolice and law enforcement community lost a great man yesterday.”

Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, who has a lengthy criminal record, is accused of fatally shooting Gannon as officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills Thursday afternoon.

Latanowich was expected to be arraigned on a murder charge on Friday.