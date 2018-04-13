  • WBZ TVOn Air

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – The man charged with killing a Yarmouth Police officer has an extremely long criminal history and he will be back in court Friday to face a murder charge.

Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, shot officer Sean Gannon as officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills Thursday afternoon, police said.

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon and K9 Nero (WBZ-TV)

Gannon died. He was 32 years old. His K9 partner, Nero, was seriously wounded and will have surgery Friday.

Latanowich was arrested after a long standoff with police at the home. He will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Friday. Yarmouth Police described him back in 2016 as “a notorious and violent criminal with 111 prior criminal charges.”

Tom Latanowich (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police)

Gannon had been with the Yarmouth Police department for 8 years.

His cruiser is now parked outside the station with black bunting hanging from the side. Flags are also flying at half-staff in his honor.

Officer Gannon’s cruiser parked outside the Yarmouth police department Friday. (Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

“We’re going to miss him terribly, our department is going to miss him terribly,” said Police Chief Frank Frederickson. “Sean was a wonderful, wonderful young man and I’m not just saying that, the sky was the limit for him.”

A long line of police cruisers from across the region lit up the procession route Thursday night as Gannon’s body was brought from Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis to the medical examiner’s officer in Sandwich.

Police cruisers lit up the procession route as Gannon’s body was brought to the medical examiner’s office. (WBZ-TV)

“Sean Gannon was a man of honor, hard worker and his reputation was absolutely impeccable. The world is a lesser place without him in it,” Rep. Tim Whelan, a retired state trooper, told WBZ-TV.

