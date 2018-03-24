BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Thousands of people are expected to converge on Boston Common on Saturday as a part of the “March for Our Lives” movement that is taking place around the globe in a fight for tighter gun laws.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million people expected in Washington and more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan.

In the wake of a Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17, the teens have pulled all-nighters, scheduling speakers, petitioning city councils, renting stages and walking march routes with police in a grass-roots movement that has raised more than $4 million.

In Boston, participants a march will leave from Madison Park High School at 11 a.m. arriving on Boston Common for the 2 p.m. rally. Rally-goers are asked to arrive at Madison Park from 9-10 a.m.

Around 18,000 people have committed to attending on the March for Our Lives Boston Facebook page.

Event organizers said they are seeking to organize in an effort to mobilze a generation “to raise our voices and take action on gun violence in America.” Participants are urged to “be good guests in the communities we are visitors in. Be respectful during the event and remain non violent.”

An online fundraising page for March for Our Lives Boston has received nearly $50,000 in donations.

During an event at Harvard University last week, several Marjory Stoneman Douglas students spoke about what has driven them to take action.

“We’re stepping up. We’re playing the adults and we’re making sure that the children we’ve elected into office start acting like they should be,” Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky said.

March for Our Lives is the latest high-profile rally in Boston.

In January 2017, a crowd of about 170,000 people packed Boston Common for the Women’s March. Then in August, about 40,000 counter-protesters swarmed the city during a “free speech rally.”

