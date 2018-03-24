BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of people are marching to Boston Common on Saturday during the “March for our Lives” gun control rally. When the group arrives, they’ll be met by a small counter protest.

The group of counter protesters began the morning on the steps of the State House and soon moved onto Boston Common. There are about 100 counter protesters.

Police have formed a perimeter around the protesters in the common #wbz pic.twitter.com/dtGQBakwVg — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) March 24, 2018

Counter protesters and opposing activists shouted at one another. Police stepped in between the groups to keep the peace.

When the counter protesters moved to Boston Common, police officers on bicycles formed a perimeter around them to prevent any potential clashes.

It is not clear what group the counter protesters are at the event in support of.