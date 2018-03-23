BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA will provide extra service on Saturday as thousands of people are expected in the city to attend “March for Our Lives Boston.”

The rally, which was organized in the aftermath of a deadly February school shooting in Florida, is part of a fight for tighter gun laws. Similar events are taking place around the globe.

Participants will meet at Madison Park High School between 9-10 a.m. The group will then march to Boston Common around 11 a.m. for the rally, which starts at 2 p.m.

As a result of the expected increase in riders, the MBA is adding service on the Red, Orange, Green and Blue lines. A “heavy volume” of passengers is anticipated.

Bus routes that run along the March for Our Lives route are going to be detoured from 11 a.m. until the route is clear, the MBTA said. Routes that cross Tremont Street will likely experience delays during the march.