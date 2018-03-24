BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren praised students for their efforts participating in the “March for Our Lives” gun control rally.

Watch Live: March For Our Lives Boston

Warren spoke Saturday outside the Reggie Lewis Center before the march began. March for Our Lives events are taking place around the globe in effort to convince lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws.

Massachusetts' @SenWarren joins student activists participating in @MFOLBoston. Warren says students may not be old enough to vote but they're old enough to work on campaigns. "We're a lot closer to gun control today, than we were yesterday." @wbz pic.twitter.com/VHxLjo2wEX — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) March 24, 2018

Students were chanting “enough is enough” and holding signs about ending gun violence as the march began.

“This is what democracy looks like,” Warren said. “These are young people who say ‘My government no longer represents me so I’m going to go out there and represent myself. I’m going to raise my voice and I’m going to make my government listen to me.’”

Large crowds gathered at Madison Park High School in Roxbury on Saturday morning. The march will go to Boston Common to join other rally-goers.