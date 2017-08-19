WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Boston Braces For ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter Protest

Filed Under: Boston Free Speech Rally

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are prepared for large crowds of people on Boston Common during a Free Speech Rally on Saturday.

The rally is being organized the Boston Free Speech Coalition, and counter-protesters are also expected at the event.

During a press conference Friday about security for the rally, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city has spoken to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which provided guidance on how to handle conflicts with white supremacists.

“They say that interacting with these groups just gives them a platform to spread their message of hate,” said Walsh. “They recommend that people should not confront these rallies. So we’re urging everyone to stay away from the Common.”

johnmedlar Boston Braces For Free Speech Rally And Massive Counter Protest

Boston Free Speech spokesperson John Medlar. (WBZ-TV)

John Medlar, a spokesman for the Boston Free Speech Coalition, said people have the wrong impression about his organization and the group does not condone white supremacy.

Boston Police have a variety of precautions in place for the rally, including barricades to separate rallygoers from counter-protesters.

bpd1 Boston Braces For Free Speech Rally And Massive Counter Protest

Barriers are set up on Boston Common ahead of a planned Free Speech Rally. (Image Credit: Tiffany Chan/WBZ-TV)

Security cameras and fencing were installed on Friday around the Parkman Bandstand.

“We will not tolerate any misbehavior, any violence, or any vandalism whatsoever,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans on Friday.

According to the permit approved by the city, setup will begin at 10 a.m. and the rally will last from noon until about 3 p.m.

Vendors in the area of Boston Common have been asked to close for the day on Saturday due to the expected crowds.

The rally comes one week after violent confrontations between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One woman was killed and others injured when a man drove a car through a crowd near the rally.

Two Virginia State Police troopers also died in a helicopter crash while responding to the conflicts.

