Pete Frates Could Be Coming Home From Hospital Tuesday, Brother Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Pete Frates‘ brother Andrew says the man who started the Ice Bucket Challenge is “doing awesome,” and could be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Frates is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He and his family have helped raise millions of dollars for research.

Andrew Frates spoke to 98.5 The Sports Hub‘s Toucher and Rich to give an update on Pete, who has been at Massachusetts General Hospital since July 2.

“He’s taking this thing in stride,” Andrew said. “He’s just creating more awareness, and the spikes in donations and website traffic and more awareness is just his cause now, and he wants to be home obviously with his wife and daughter and our family … He’s still at MGH, but after this, I’m going to go over there and, fingers crossed that he’s going to be released and head home.”

Last week, the Frates family dealt with a false report that Pete had died–started when journalist Mike Barnicle tweeted that he had passed away at 32. Barnicle deleted the tweet, but it had been re-tweeted over 1,000 times.

“There was a ten-minute window where our family, we were kind of doubting ourselves,” Andrew said. “Mike Barnicle put our house into a little bit of a tailspin.”

The family immediately started trying to contact the private nurse who is with Pete 24/7, but her phone was off.

“I had 45 text messages all in a row,” Andrew said. “I’m trying to tweet out correct reports as well. We went to our Team FrateTrain Facebook page and we got to just correcting the story.”

Barnicle apologized shortly after.

“We accept his remorse and we accept his apology,” Andrew said. “What’s done is done, and thankfully, like I mentioned, my brother has a great sense of humor and he’s actually spun it into more positive ALS awareness.”

in the words of my friend

ed pic.twitter.com/g7iIR4rfmT — Pete Frates (@PeteFrates3) July 3, 2017

Andrew also talked about a new initiative started by the ALS Association to help the Frates family pay Pete’s medical bills.

Last May, they told WBZ-TV about their struggle to pay those bills, even as they helped to raise millions for ALS research. The family said they have been burdened with health care costs of $80,000 to $90,000 each month.

“Our great family friend Rob Griffin has spearheaded a pilot program called the Pete Frates Home Health Initiative in conjunction with the ALS Association, and it is going to cover all of Pete’s medical bills,” Andrew said.

The initiative has Pete’s care costs covered for the next year.

You can listen to Andrew Frates’ full interview on Toucher & Rich in the audio player at the top of the post.