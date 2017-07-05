Pete Frates’ Family’s Medical Bills Covered By New ALS Association Initiative

July 5, 2017 8:04 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — The family of Pete Frates will no longer have to worry about his costly medical bills.

The Salem News reports that the Pete Frates Home Health Initiative, developed by the ALS Association, is paying Pete’s medical bills for the next year.

Julie Frates, Pete Frates, John Frates, Ice Bucket Challenge

Julie and Pete Frates with their 2-year-old daughter. (WBZ-TV)

Last May, the Frates family told WBZ-TV about their struggle to pay those bills, even as they helped to raise millions for ALS research.

Frates has been at Massachusetts General Hospital for the last few days, but it is expected that his home care will continue–now covered by the initiative.

Julie Frates, Pete Frates, John Frates, Ice Bucket Challenge

Julie Frates and John Frates discuss the family’s financial struggles. (WBZ-TV)

His mother, Nancy, said this weekend that he was “resting comfortably,” amid a false report that he had died–and Pete himself took to Twitter to show everyone he was still very much with us.

Frates is the driving force behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, a fundraising phenomenon that has raised over $250 million for ALS research in three years.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

