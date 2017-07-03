HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Pete Frates ‘Resting Comfortably’ At MGH Amid False Report Of Death

July 3, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: ALS, Ice Bucket Challenge, Massachusetts General Hospital, Pete Frates

BOSTON (CBS) — The family of Pete Frates, the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge five years ago, wants everyone to know that he is ‘resting comfortably’ at Massachusetts General Hospital–and that a Monday morning report that he had passed away is false.

Frates is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He and his family have helped raise millions of dollars for research.

frates Pete Frates Resting Comfortably At MGH Amid False Report Of Death

Julie and Pete Frates. (Image Credit: Paul Burton/WBZ)

Journalist Mike Barnicle tweeted Monday morning that Frates had died. His tweet, which has since been deleted, was retweeted over 1,000 times.

He has since issued a correction.

On Sunday, the Frates family said Pete was back in the hospital and “battling this beast ALS like a Superhero,” and asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch