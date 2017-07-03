Pete Frates ‘Resting Comfortably’ At MGH Amid False Report Of Death

BOSTON (CBS) — The family of Pete Frates, the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge five years ago, wants everyone to know that he is ‘resting comfortably’ at Massachusetts General Hospital–and that a Monday morning report that he had passed away is false.
Frates is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He and his family have helped raise millions of dollars for research.
Journalist Mike Barnicle tweeted Monday morning that Frates had died. His tweet, which has since been deleted, was retweeted over 1,000 times.
He has since issued a correction.
On Sunday, the Frates family said Pete was back in the hospital and “battling this beast ALS like a Superhero,” and asked the public to keep him in their prayers.