Celtics Stars Reportedly Headed To Boston For Gordon Hayward Pitch

July 1, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Al Horford, Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward, Isaiah Thomas, NBA Rumors

BOSTON (CBS) – Isaiah Thomas has been busy recruiting on social media this offseason. Now the All-Star Celtics guard will get his chance to plead his case in person.

Celtics @ 7: Boston’s Offseason Now Hinges On Landing Gordon Hayward

Thomas, who commented on Instagram posts about Paul George and Blake Griffin, is en route to Boston for Sunday’s free agent meeting with Gordon Hayward, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

While there’s no confirmation, a Twitter user replied to Himmelsbach that Al Horford was also spotted traveling to Boston on Saturday.

The NBA offseason, after all, is never lacking rumors and speculation.

Hayward was meeting with the Miami Heat on Saturday, with a third and final pitch scheduled for Monday with the Utah Jazz after he completes his trip to Boston.

In non-Gordon Hayward related news on Saturday, the Celtics reportedly signed German forward Daniel Theis to a two-year deal.

The Celtics also announced that the team signed 2017 first round draft pick Jayson Tatum and 2016 first round draft pick Ante Zizic to contracts.

