Miami Brings Heat In Pitch For Hayward, Reportedly ‘Current Favorite’ In Pursuit

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics fans were greeted with bad news Friday night when Paul George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. One report on Saturday likely won’t make them feel much better.

Gordon Hayward is meeting in Miami with a Heat contingent that includes coaches, Alonzo Mourning, Pat Riley, and several players.

The Heat went as far as to create a banner outside the team’s arena depicting Hayward in a Miami uniform.

Have confirmed that this banner is legit, has been put up with other players' on drive outside of AmericanAirlines Arena. pic.twitter.com/LjJZoOIrEr — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2017

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Saturday that the Heat “should not be underestimated as a destination” for the Jazz forward. In fact, O’Connor went further.

Three league sources sense the current favorite for Gordon Hayward is Miami. Reasons: better lifestyle, Spoelstra, "feature scoring role." — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2017

Following his meeting in Miami, Hayward will travel to Boston to hear the Celtics’ pitch for why he should join Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and company.

Specifics of what the Celtics will pitch are not known, but odds are Tom Brady won’t be involved this time around.

On Monday, Hayward will head to Utah for his final meeting as the Jazz try to convince him to return to the team that drafted him.