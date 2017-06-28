Isaiah Thomas Recruits Blake Griffin On Instagram: ‘Come On Over To Boston LOL’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge may be in charge of the Celtics’ roster, but Isaiah Thomas may be angling for an assistant’s role.

The Celtics’ star point guard has made headlines for his activities on social media both recently and in the past, and in the immediate wake of Chris Paul being traded to Houston on Wednesday, Thomas wasted no time in getting to work on another available former Clipper.

First, Slam Magazine posted the following photo on Instagram:

Much respect to these three. Hell of a run. #LobCity A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Then, Thomas showed up in the comments section with a straight-to-the-point message: “Hellavu run. Now Blake come on over to Boston lol”

Slam Magazine was surprised to see that notification show up in their inbox:

Isaiah Thomas out here recruiting Blake Griffin? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qcGfUF4P0h — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 28, 2017

It’s worth noting that last week on the podcast “Pardon My Take,” Griffin listed Boston among the four best NBA cities in a “Mt. Rushmore” segment. The chat was comical in nature, but Griffin’s sense of humor and understanding a moment has never been difficult to see.

It’s also very much worth noting that the two people Thomas has followed most recently on Instagram are Griffin and Paul George.

(If you’re concerned about whether any of this constitutes tampering, SI legal expert Michael McCann tackled the subject this week and noted that NBA players are almost never punished for acts that could be considered tampering.)

Last week, Thomas apparently followed Gordon Hayward but then shortly thereafter unfollowed him.

Yet while the passive recruitment efforts such as that can be interpreted differently, Thomas left nothing to the imagination with Wednesday’s comment.