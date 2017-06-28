WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Isaiah Thomas Recruits Blake Griffin On Instagram: ‘Come On Over To Boston LOL’

June 28, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Blake Griffin, Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, Michael Hurley, NBA, NBA Free Agency, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge may be in charge of the Celtics’ roster, but Isaiah Thomas may be angling for an assistant’s role.

The Celtics’ star point guard has made headlines for his activities on social media both recently and in the past, and in the immediate wake of Chris Paul being traded to Houston on Wednesday, Thomas wasted no time in getting to work on another available former Clipper.

First, Slam Magazine posted the following photo on Instagram:

Much respect to these three. Hell of a run. #LobCity

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

Then, Thomas showed up in the comments section with a straight-to-the-point message: “Hellavu run. Now Blake come on over to Boston lol”

capture16 Isaiah Thomas Recruits Blake Griffin On Instagram: Come On Over To Boston LOL

Isaiah Thomas’ Instagram comment.

Slam Magazine was surprised to see that notification show up in their inbox:

It’s worth noting that last week on the podcast “Pardon My Take,” Griffin listed Boston among the four best NBA cities in a “Mt. Rushmore” segment. The chat was comical in nature, but Griffin’s sense of humor and understanding a moment has never been difficult to see.

It’s also very much worth noting that the two people Thomas has followed most recently on Instagram are Griffin and Paul George.

2 Isaiah Thomas Recruits Blake Griffin On Instagram: Come On Over To Boston LOL

Isaiah Thomas’ Instagram follows.

(If you’re concerned about whether any of this constitutes tampering, SI legal expert Michael McCann tackled the subject this week and noted that NBA players are almost never punished for acts that could be considered tampering.)

Last week, Thomas apparently followed Gordon Hayward but then shortly thereafter unfollowed him.

Yet while the passive recruitment efforts such as that can be interpreted differently, Thomas left nothing to the imagination with Wednesday’s comment.

