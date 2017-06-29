Isaiah Thomas Bickers With Lance Stephenson On Instagram Over Paul George

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas has practically been a one-man storyline with his social media escapades in recent weeks. His activity has only picked up in the wake of rumors that the Celtics are looking to acquire a number of big-name free agents and trade targets this offseason.

His latest eye-catching moment came on Instagram on Wednesday, when Paul George’s Pacers teammate Lance Stephenson posted an Instagram photo begging George to stay in Indiana.

Isaiah was quick to comment on Stephenson’s photo, saying “Well he’s gone bro LOL.”

I'm not letting u leave bro @ygtrece stay home bro. We did big things let's continue A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Stephenson, whose Pacers got swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Cavaliers, shot back at Isaiah with “U just scared because u know we can beat y’all.” To which Isaiah swiftly replied, “We blasted y’all every game this year. Y’all are the last team I’m worried about my brotha lol.”

The PG trade rumors have everybody on edge 😂 https://t.co/mr0s2ETEuT pic.twitter.com/CEwhLqHFfd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2017

Well, at least they kept it clean.

George has been the subject of rampant trade rumors in the offseason. He’s been linked to the Celtics, Cavaliers, Wizards, and Rockets. Danny Ainge is reportedly looking to swing a deal for George after signing Gordon Hayward as a free agent. Isaiah has also recently commented on social media in an attempt to recruit Clippers big man Blake Griffin.

Isaiah’s Instagram shenanigans may not ultimately help the Celtics land anyone, but it doesn’t hurt to try.