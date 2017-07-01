Celtics @ 7: Boston’s Offseason Now Hinges On Landing Gordon Hayward

BOSTON (CBS) – NBA free agency is only hours old but, first, there was a stunner: The Pacers dealt superstar Paul George to the Thunder for a paltry return of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
According to reports, the Celtics had offered multiple first-round picks, Jae Crowder, and perhaps Avery Bradley or Marcus Smart for George.
It was a major shakeup to Boston’s hopes of forming a super team, provided the Celts are able to steal Gordon Hayward from the Jazz.
“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman dove into the madness on Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
SB Nation writer Paul Flannery and CBS Boston’s Brian Robb joined the program to offer their thoughts on what went wrong in the George sweepstakes, how to pitch Hayward on Boston, where the C’s will turn if they miss out on their coveted target, and much more.