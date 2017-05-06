WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Tom Brady And Teammates Enjoying Kentucky Derby Weekend

May 6, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Julian Edelman, Kentucky Derby, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – The Kentucky Derby is a who’s who of celebrities and athletes each year. And, as is usually the case, Tom Brady and friends are enjoying the weekend at Churchill Downs.

Friday night, Brady was joined by wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola at a pre-race event.

Brady was also spotted at the annual Fillies & Stallions Kentucky Derby party, where he shared a laugh with recently retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

On Saturday, Brady arrived at the racetrack with a list of familiar faces.

The quarterback shared a picture on his Facebook page with a group of race-goers including Edelman, Jacoby Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo and former Patriots Wes Welker, Mike Vrabel and Larry Izzo.

This is far from Welker’s first Kentucky Derby. In 2014 when he was with the Broncos, Welker was suspended one game after testing positive for amphetamines.

There was a report at the time that Welker failed the test because he took the drug Molly, which was laced with amphetamines, at the Kentucky Derby. Welker denied the report and his suspension was eventually overturned.

Catherine Varitek, the wife of former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, tweeted a picture of Brady, Varitek and David Ortiz, captioning the photo “Dear Boston, You’re Welcome. Sincerely… City of Champions.”

Brady was also spotted by television cameras Saturday chatting with musician Kid Rock, who Bill Belichick is a big fan of.

Rob Gronkowksi is believed to be in Kentucky for the race, though he hasn’t made an appearance yet on social media. That is likely to change by the end of the weekend.

Post time for the 2017 Kentucky Derby is Saturday at 6:34 p.m.

