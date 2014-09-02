Broncos WR Wes Welker Suspended 4 Games For Amphetamines

BOSTON (CBS) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s PED policy, according to multiple reports.

Sources tell the NFL Network’s Albert Breer that Welker tested positive for amphetamines in May. Welker appealed the suspension two weeks ago, and was informed Tuesday that he lost the appeal.

ProFootballTalk reports that Welker failed the drug test because he took the drug Molly which was laced with amphetamines at the Kentucky Derby.

In an e-mail to the Denver Post, Welker said “he is as shocked as everyone” by the suspension and that the drug policy procedures are “clearly flawed.”

“I want to make one thing abundantly clear: I would NEVER knowingly take a substance to gain a competitive advantage in any way,” Welker wrote. “Anyone who has ever played a down with me, lifted a weight with me, even eaten a meal with me, knows that I focus purely on what I put in my body and on the hard work I put in year round to perform at the highest levels year-in and year-out.”

Welker returned to practice Monday after suffering a concussion on August 23 in a preseason game against the Texans. It was his third concussion in the last 10 months.

Last season, Welker caught 73 passes for 778 yards and a career-high 10 TDs.

Brandon Krisztal of The Denver Post Discusses Welker’s Suspension w/ 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Rich Keefe: