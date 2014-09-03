WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Brady On Welker Suspension: ‘It’s Not Friend Time, This Is Opponent Time’

September 3, 2014 11:51 AM
Filed Under: CBS Boston, Kentucky Derby, Kim Tunnicliffe, Molly, New England Patriots, Suspension, Tom Brady, WBZ, Wes Welker

FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had little to say Wednesday about former teammate Wes Welker’s suspension.

The NFL suspended Welker, now with the Denver Broncos, for the first four games of the season Tuesday after he violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

ProFootballTalk reported that Welker failed the test because he took the drug Molly which was laced with amphetamines at the Kentucky Derby.

Welker denied that in an e-mail to the Denver Post.

Brady was at the Derby as well, along with several other celebrities, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“When you were at the Kentucky Derby did you see him taking anything,” WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe asked Brady Wednesday.

Brady laughed for a moment and then said, “I got no comment on that. No.”

“I don’t have a lot of thoughts or comments on that. That’s Wes’s situation and their team,” Brady said.

“Obviously, I’ve got plenty to worry about with this week and this team. As a friend you always hope the best, but, my focus is on the Dolphins.”

Watch: Brady Responds To Welker Questions

Brady and Welker played six seasons together in Foxboro before Welker signed with Denver as a free agent last season.

