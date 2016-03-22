Why Are Bill Belichick And Kid Rock Friends?

Only God Knows Why Bill Belichick and Kid Rock would be friends.
But Marc Bertrand and Dan Roche saw the Picture of the unlikely pair from last week, and while Belichick was Wasting Time at the NFL Owners Meetings, the media was left to speculate why the coaching genius would befriend an American Bad Ass.
Coach Belichick said “Bobby’s a great guy” in reference to Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie. It’s unclear where the pair met along that Lonely Road of Faith, but they seem friendly enough to hang out All Summer Long, basking in a Redneck Paradise.
One thing we do know: Belichick was Born Free.
One Comment